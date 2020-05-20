Jake Register

Astrology For Relationships: Your Complete Compatibility Guide To Friends, Lovers, Family, And Colleagues

$18.99 $17.09

Buy Now Review It

Your answers to love, dating, and relationship questions are in the stars Looking for ways to grow closer to people in your life and understand them on a deeper level? Astrology for Relationships can show you how other people operate, what motivates them, and how to best connect. It is an inclusive, progressive approach to bonding that addresses compatibility across a spectrum of potential pairings. Look beyond the traditional sun-sign focused, traditionally perceived pairings to also explore relationship compatibility among moon and ascendant/rising signs. Well-organized and comprehensive, Astrology for Relationships explores compatibility across a range of association types, including romantic partnerships, friends and family, and colleagues. It is written in a way that anyone, regardless of gender and sexual orientation, can read and feel included. Inside Astrology for Relationships you’ll find: Beginner to advanced―Whether you are new to astrology or well versed, it’s a perfect resource for people at all stages of their quest for astrological insight. More than just sun signs―Explore more complex astrological compatibilities, including those based on moon signs and ascendant/rising signs. All-inclusive―This guide was written to include all gender identities and sexual orientations, so no one is left out. Build your understanding of relationship-based astrology with the most comprehensive and inclusive resource under the stars.