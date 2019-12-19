Jessica Lanyadoo

Astrology For Real Relationships: Understanding You, Me, And How We All Get Along

About the Author Jessica Lanyadoo has met with thousands of clients of the past two decades. She is an internationally respected astrologer and psychic medium, with fans and clients across the globe. Listen to her weekly show, Ghost of a Podcast, read her horoscopes, and use the free birth chart generator on her website at lovelanyadoo.com. T. Greenaway is a journalist, poet, and editor who has been writing and editing for nearly two decades. Her articles have appeared in the New York Times, the NPR website, the Guardian, Food & Wine, Mother Jones, Gastronomica, and Modern Farmer, and on Grist, where she was an editor. Read more Excerpt. © Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. INTRODUCTION I’m going to let you in on a little secret. This book isn’t just about relationships. Yes, that’s how I’ve lured you in, but this book is actually about you. Astrology offers you a great way to learn about the people in your lives. But, more important, it also provides you with useful tools you can use to get to know yourself. Once you understand all the pieces of your own personal puzzle—who you really are and what you really want—you can become an actualized and an empowered participant in each and every relationship you decide to pursue. Astrology is a vast and amazing system for understanding your insides and your outsides, and how to bridge the gap between the two. And when I talk about relationships and intimacy, I’m really talking about your mental, emotional, and spiritual health. How you feel in your own skin is directly related to how close you are willing to get to other people. And for those of us who have been discouraged from having agency around our feelings and our bodies, letting people in can be especially hard. I hope you use this book as a resource for understanding how the placement of the planets in your birth chart relates to your intimacy issues with friends, lovers, and romantic partners. Astrology is complicated! So, let’s start at the beginning. WHAT IS ASTROLOGY? Astrology is a system of d