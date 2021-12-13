AstroAI

Astroai Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

$12.49

Buy Now Review It

Backlit LCD display and Lighted nozzle for visibility in dimly light areas Designed to maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life; Digital display reading instantly and clearly being shown, no longer do the guesswork of analog gauges Nozzle easily forms a seal with the valve stem on schrader valves, giving quick and accurate readings in 0.1 increments; 4 settings with range: 0-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf/cm² or 0-1000KPA Simply press "ON/UNIT/OFF" button to turn on the tool, select the range, and automatically shut off in 30-40 seconds to save the power; Non-slip texture makes it easy to hold onto and the ergonomic design is both suitable for men and women's hands Battery included; Perfect car accessories gifts for men; Versatile use for cars, trucks, motocycles, bicycles etc but not compatible with presta stems