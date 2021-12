Smoko

Astro Tayto Usb Flexible Light

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smoko

Astro Tayto is coming in for a landing...Right where you need him most! This USB-powered flexible task light is the perfect way to beam your latest book (or homework) up. You can plug Tayto directly into the USB port on your laptop or use the included stand to park this space pod anywhere you need an extra- adorable little light.