United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Sweaty Betty
Astro Softshell Ski Pants
$368.00$257.00
At Sweaty Betty
The Fabric Designed for the slopes, this woven fabric is windproof, water repellent, breathable with a soft brushed backing to regulate body temperature. Composition: Shell: 65% Polyester, 31% Polyamide 4% Elastane. Lining: 100% Polyester. Gaitor: 100% Polyester. Knee Panel: 100% Polyester Care Wash at 30°C (86°F) on reduced spin. Do not bleach. Do not dry clean. Do not tumble dry. See care label for additional information.