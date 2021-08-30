Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Staud
Astro Mule Black Vegan Leather
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
The Astro Mule is an easy puffed vegan leather slide with a rubber sole.
Need a few alternatives?
Nomasei
Nono Loafers
BUY
$330.00
$370.00
Nomasei
Mango
Felt Clogs With Fastener
BUY
$49.99
Mango
& Other Stories
Leather Tassel Loafers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
Ganni
Colorblock Leather Jewel Loafers
BUY
$375.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Staud
Staud
Tuli Ballet Flats
BUY
$295.00
Shopbop
Staud
Rattan Moon Bag
BUY
£395.00
Staud
Staud
Katharine Cut-out Sequin Dress
BUY
$239.00
$395.00
Intermix
Staud
Scotty Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$485.00
Farfetch
More from Flats
Nomasei
Nono Loafers
BUY
$330.00
$370.00
Nomasei
Mango
Felt Clogs With Fastener
BUY
$49.99
Mango
& Other Stories
Leather Tassel Loafers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
Ganni
Colorblock Leather Jewel Loafers
BUY
$375.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted