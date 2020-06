Nannacay

Astrid Macramé Tote

"We are developing a new group of artisans in Northeast of Brazil with women that had their macramé culture and heritage abandoned and now they are working with us," explains Nannacay. This tote is spacious enough to hold all of your vacation essentials, like sunscreen, shades and a magazine. The colors will really stand out against neutrals.