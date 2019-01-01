Rixo London
Astrid – Camel Ombre Leopard
£295.00
At Rixo London
Another dreamy dress from the exclusive RIXO x Sabina Socol collection, inspired by French city girl meets English countryside. Astrid will have you feeling feminine and fierce in one fell swoop with pleated shoulder straps and a subtle sweetheart neckline punctuated with a rose. Simply wear with sandals to the beach, or with loafers and a jacket for a lunch time meeting, or even dress up with heels and Heloise bag for Friday night on the town.