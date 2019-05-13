Rixo London

Astrid – Camel Ombre Leopard

£295.00

Rixo London

Didn’t think leopard print could be daytime? Think again. Astrid is here to prove her point. This RIXO x Sabina Socol dress in daring leopard print is anything if not versatile. With pleated shoulder straps and a subtle sweetheart neckline punctuated with a Rose, Astrid will have you feeling feminine and fierce in one fell swoop. Simply wear with sandals to the beach, or with loafers and a jacket for a lunch time meeting, or even dress up with heels and Heloise bag to schmooze your way through Friday night on the town.