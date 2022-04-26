CosmoLiving

Astor Velvet Side Chair

The chair is unapologetically chic and totes comfortable. With its classy rounded shape, glam upholstery, and sleek brass colored metal legs, this chair will perfectly complement your dining table or accentuate your home office when you’re working from nine to wine. The Astor is made with a sturdy wooden frame and foam padding to support your buns. We know the struggle is real, so it requires minimal assembly and wipes clean with a soft cloth. Pair with the CosmoLiving Dining Table for a match made in furniture heaven!