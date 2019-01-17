Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Coqui Coqui
Asti Necklace
$385.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Coqui Coqui
*All pieces are handcrafted and made to order
Featured in 2 stories
Jewelry Gifts To Get Your Valentine's Day Date
by
Eliza Huber
These Are The Best New Jewelry Brands on Instagram
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Wild Fable
Tattoo Choker Necklace Set 5ct
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Apatico
Reflective Rainbow Linked Collar
£29.64
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
DETAILS
Chan Luu
Multi Mix Statement Short Necklace
$195.00
from
Chan Luu
BUY
DETAILS
Éliou
Kapi Necklace
$168.00
from
Éliou
BUY
More from Coqui Coqui
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Hot Chili Sunglasses Leash
$185.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Ios Earring
$76.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Chili Earring
$38.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Hot Chili Bracelet
$82.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted