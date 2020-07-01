Portland Design Works

Asteroid Usb Tail Light

Portland Design Works crafted the Asteroid USB Tail Light for the urban commuter seeking powerful illumination and added safety when you're cruising around after dark. This compact tail light features a double-click lens that toggles through its flash, pulse, and steady lighting modes. Its faceted lens projects light across a wider swath for increased visibility to passing traffic. Best of all, the USB-rechargeable battery lasts up to 35 hours of continuous use and rapidly charges by plugging into any USB port or wall outlet.