Urban Outfitters

Aster Floral Sherpa Cropped Sweatshirt

$69.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 48248876 ; Color Code: 011 Cropped + fresh pullover sweatshirt by UO. Pair with a high-waisted skirt or relaxed denim for an easy and effortless floral flirt. Cropped construction at the waist with a crew neckline + relaxed long sleeves. Finished with banded cuffs + raglan stitching at the shoulders. Content + Care - Machine wash cold - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 510 and wearing size Small