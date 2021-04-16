Hobbycraft

Assorted Solid Masking Tape 12mm X 8m 10 Pack

£6.00

Make every project stand out with this colourful Assorted Solid Masking Tape, with 10 bold and bright shades to choose from. There's every colour of the rainbow, plus handy grey, white and black tapes. These solid masking tapes are ideal for general masking, papercrafts, detailed decorating and a huge range of other crafts, and they'll be perfect for curves. You can shape and cut them to suit a huge range of imaginative ideas! Create borders, patterns and more! There are 10 reels included and each reel is 12mm x 8m, giving you plenty to get started with each colour! Size: 12mm x 8m 10 pack Features a range of bright and bold shades Ideal for general masking, papercrafts, detailed decorating and a huge range of other crafts Assorted Solid Masking Tape 12mm x 8m 10 Pack Product code: 6403881000