Kitsch

Assorted Satin Sleep Scrunchies

$11.50

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Sleep in style with these Kitsch Satin Sleep Scrunchies. When we sleep, we often move a lot, which can cause damage to your precious locks if you wear your hair up with a regular hair band. Kitsch is here to protect your tresses at all costs! These satin scrunchies are silky soft, so they won't cause breakage or frizz while you sleep. Oh, and they look super chic and can be worn day or night, which we love! What will I love about the Kitsch Assorted Satin Sleep Scrunchies? Made from super-soft silk Comes in a pack of 5 chic colours including black, blush and leopard Won’t cause breakage, frizz or dents in your hair Ideal to wear at night to protect your locks while you sleep Who are the Kitsch Assorted Satin Sleep Scrunchies for? If you love chic, cute accessories that protect your hair, these are for you! The perfect gift or just for yourself, because why not.