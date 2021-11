Gisela Graham

Assorted Multi Jewelled Baubles – Set Of 4 – Multi

Add a dazzling touch to your Christmas tree with this set of four assorted multi jewelled baubles from Gisela Graham. Crafted from glass, each bauble is enhanced with luxurious jewels in multicolours. Perfect for creating a show-stopping Christmas tree, these baubles are a striking addition to any home this festive season.