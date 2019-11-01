Ashley G

Assistant Weekly Planner

At Blue Sky

Ashley G and Blue Sky have been collaborating for years, incorporating her signature artwork into our best-selling planners. A self-confessed planner-addict, Ashley had a vision for her own perfect planner, piecing together her favorite organizational elements into an all-in-one planning system. Assistant by Ashley G is launching this season with a 2020 weekly planner that takes thoughtful planning to the next level in a professional, trifold portfolio organizer. Made from durable, textured, premium faux leather, Assistant keeps sustainability in mind with a refillable planner design that can be used year after year. Included in this 2020 planner are 2 products for note-taking – a graph notepad and a bullet grid notebook – to streamline your organizational needs. Ashley G and Blue Sky are excited to introduce you to the next generation of planners, developing a system that is made for low maintenance planning with maximum results. “I wanted to create a planning system that empowers users to take control of their days and lives, and really sets them up for success. The Assistant is intuitive, flexible, minimal (or streamlined), and beautiful. With everything you need right at your fingertips, this no-pressure planning system is designed with you in mind. Partnering with Blue Sky is one of the highlights of my career. Blue Sky is equally passionate about the partners they work with, the quality of products they put into the world, and the satisfaction of their customers.” – Ashley G