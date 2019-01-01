Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Made.com
Assembly Tom Pigeon Planters
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Made.com
Looks so good it had to be duplicated. This set of 2 Assembly planters play with colour and shine – great for giving simple plants an uplift.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Plantshed
Sago Palm In Ceramic
$44.00
from
Plantshed
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Air Plant Trio
$50.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
Alex Sickling
Wild Alpaca Pot
$18.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Lula's Garden
Cacti Garden
$25.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
More from Made.com
DETAILS
Made.com
Izzy
£199.00
from
Made.com
BUY
DETAILS
Made.com
Ariba Woven 2 Set Plant Stand, Multi
£29.00
from
Made.com
BUY
DETAILS
Made.com
Made Essentials Nic Window Box, Apple Green
£18.00
from
Made.com
BUY
DETAILS
Made.com
Kleur Leaning Desk, Pine And Grey
£149.00
from
Made.com
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted