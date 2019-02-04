Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Urban Outfitters

Assa Washable Tufted Rug (4x6)

$269.00
At Urban Outfitters
Soft rug by Lorena Canals woven with a colorful geometric pattern. Made of natural cotton with non-toxic dyes, cleaning it is as easy as tossing in your machine to wash! Accented with a low-profile weave along edges leading into a fringed trim.
Featured in 1 story
14 Stylish & Affordable Statement Rugs
by Elizabeth Buxton