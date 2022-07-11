Acer

Aspire 5 A515-56-36ut, 15.6″ Full Hd Display

$389.99 $289.99

Buy Now Review It

Powerful Productivity: 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor delivers unmatched speed and intelligence, enabling impressive creating, productivity, and gaming experiences. With Turbo Boost Technology, get up to 4.1GHz for your high-demand applications Visibly Stunning: Experience sharp details and crisp colors on the 15.6" Full HD display with 82.58% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels Ergonomic Typing: Ergonomically-designed hinge lifts the keyboard for comfortable typing, improved cooling, and a better sound experience Internal Specifications: 4GB DDR4 on-board memory (1 slot available); 128GB NVMe solid-state drive storage (1 hard drive bay available) to store your files and media Acer's Purified.Voice technology, features enhanced digital signal processing to cancel out background noise, improve speech accuracy and far-field pickup, which not only makes calls clearer, but makes talking to Alexa easier than before. Using Alexa on your PC is as easy as asking a question. Just ask and Alexa can check your calendar, create lists, play music, answer questions, read the news and more. Secure Operating System: Windows 11 Home (S Mode) comes with advanced security features built right in, like protections against phishing and malicious software so you don't have to think twice when navigating to a new webpage or downloading an app It's all about the innovation. Acer products are designed for your needs and accessibility with powerful features fit for your lifestyle. The Aspire 5 packs a lot of power into the portable design to suit the multi-tasking needs of you and your family. The powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is great for light gaming, productivity, and work tasks. Enjoy photo and video editing on the color-rich 15.6-inch Full HD display with Intel UHD Graphics. You can turn this Acer Aspire 5 into a virtual meeting room with an HD webcam and dual built-in microphones using Acer Purified.Voice Technology to carry your conversation clearly. Whether video chatting, streaming entertainment, or working in the home office, you'll stay connected to your network with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 working intelligently with your router to increase network efficiency. An ergonomic lifted keyboard makes working on this Acer Aspire 5 laptop more comfortable. (NX.AASAA.002).