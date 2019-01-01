Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
ASOS CURVE
Asos White Curve Basketball Trousers With Pleat Detail
£55.00
£33.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Smart/casual personified High-rise waist Side pockets Pleat detail Wide-cut legs Regular fit - true to size
Need a few alternatives?
American Apparel
Micro-poly High-waist Pleated Pants In Navy
$78.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
Theory
Jordin W Pant In Andria
$165.00
from
Theory
BUY
Mango
Flared Pants
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Peter Trouser
$178.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from ASOS CURVE
ASOS CURVE
Curve Textured Midi Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Ditsy Print Textured Mini V Neck Swing Dress
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Tailored Cropped Picnic Trousers
£32.00
£12.50
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Midi Textured Column Dress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted