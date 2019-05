Antipodium For ASOS

Asos Trench Coat In Vinyl

$143.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Woven fabric. Cracked vinyl finish. High buckle collar. Double-breasted button front. Removable self-tie belt to cinch in the waist. Functional pockets. Regular fit - true to size. Hand wash. 100% Viscose. Our model wears a UK 8/EU 36/US 4 and is 171cm/5'7.5” tall.