Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
ASOS
Asos Design X Laquan Smith Embellished Mesh Durag
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Durag by ASOS DESIGN Designed in collaboration with LaQuan Smith. Embellished design. More is definitely more. Tie fastening. Exclusive to ASOS.
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Entire LaQuan Smith x ASOS Collection
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Sprz Ny Stole (jean-michel Basquiat)
$12.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
McQ Alexander McQueen
Black 'fear Nothing' Sports Scarf
$245.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Stripes And Dots Scarf
$44.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Edith Scarf
$454.94
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from ASOS
DETAILS
ASOS
Little Mistress Petite Contrast Lace Skater Dress
£62.00
£37.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Knit Dress
$51.00
$40.20
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Reverse Suede Boots
$76.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Evolution Ankle Boots
$119.00
$95.20
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted