ASOS

Asos Design X Laquan Smith Embellished Mesh Durag

$35.00
At ASOS
Durag by ASOS DESIGN Designed in collaboration with LaQuan Smith. Embellished design. More is definitely more. Tie fastening. Exclusive to ASOS.
