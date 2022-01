ASOS DESIGN

Asos Design Wide Fit Ratings Leather Chelsea Boots In Red

$85.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

SIZE & FIT Heel height: 7.5cm/3" LOOK AFTER ME To maintain appearance and condition treat with a suitable leather protector ABOUT ME Smooth leather upper Lining Sock: 50% Other Materials, 50% Textile, Sole: 100% Other Materials, Upper: 100% Real Leather.