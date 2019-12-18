Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Seersucker Shirred Maxi Dress In Stripe With Tie Straps
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Seersucker Shirred Maxi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
& Other Stories
Gathered A-line Maxi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Bonded Shopper Bag
£25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Trapeze Midi Sundress
£28.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Natural Straw Easy Boater With Size Adjuster
£12.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Cat Eye Bevelled Sunglasses
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
& Other Stories
Gathered A-line Maxi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted