Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
ASOS
Asos Design Pack Of 2 Hair Clips In Snap Shape In Gold Tone
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
ASOS DESIGN pack of 2 hair clips in snap shape in gold tone
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Davines
Oi All In One Milk
$34.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Kérastase
Discipline Anti Frizz Smoothing Spray
$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Leonor Greyl
Éclat Naturel - Styling Cream For Dry And Frizzy Hair
$46.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TRESemmé
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serum 3.3 Oz
$7.23
from
Walmart
BUY
More from ASOS
DETAILS
ASOS
Little Mistress Petite Contrast Lace Skater Dress
£62.00
£37.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Knit Dress
$51.00
$40.20
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Reverse Suede Boots
$76.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Evolution Ankle Boots
$119.00
$95.20
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted