Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Backpacks
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Leather Mini Backpack With Ring
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Cart by ASOS DESIGN Bag it up. Flap top with magnetic-clasp fastening. Grab handle. Adjustable straps.
Featured in 1 story
20 Leather Backpacks That Are Too Cool For School
by
Austen Tosone
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mulberry
Mini Cara Delevingne Bag In Indigo Quilted Lamb Nappa
$1690.00
from
Mulberry
BUY
DETAILS
Hesperios
Hess Woven Backpack
$472.00
$329.99
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Hunter
Original Mini Top Clip Backpack
$125.00
from
Hunter
BUY
DETAILS
Carven
Gingham Backpack
$403.56
from
Carven
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Textured High Neck Top
$48.00
$38.40
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Backpacks
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
TUMI
Carson Backpack
$425.00
$295.00
from
TUMI
BUY
DETAILS
Fjällräven
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
$80.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted