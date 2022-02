ASOS DESIGN Curve

Curve Mini Slip Dress Set In Wavy Check And Flower Print

$40.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

SIZE & FIT Model is wearing: UK 18/ EU 46/ US 14 Model's height: 166cm/5'5.5" LOOK AFTER ME Machine wash according to instructions on care labels ABOUT ME Soft, stretchy jersey T-shirt fabric Main: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane.