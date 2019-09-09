Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
ASOS CURVE
Asos Design Curve Black Fabric Obi Belt
£12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Belt by ASOS CURVE Woven fabric strap. Adjustable length. Tie fastening . Wrap style. Hand wash . 100% Polyester.
Need a few alternatives?
Belle Donne
Double Grommet Belt
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Linen Blend Corset Top
£45.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
More from ASOS CURVE
ASOS CURVE
Curve Puff Sleeve Mini Skater Dress
$56.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Asos Design Curve Ultimate Organic Cotton T-shirt With Crew Neck In White
£6.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Tie Dye Jumper
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Shirred Waist Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit
£32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Belts
Belle Donne
Double Grommet Belt
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Linen Blend Corset Top
£45.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted