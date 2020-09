ASOS DESIGN

Asos Design 70s Square Sunglasses In Green

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Sunglasses by ASOS DESIGN Add some shades. Chunky frames. Moulded nose pads for added comfort. Gradient-tinted lenses. Tapered arms with curved temple tips for a secure fit. Good UV protection. Cloth sunglasses pouch can be used as a lens wipe.