Langley Street

Askins Teak Shower Caddy

$123.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Keep cleaning accessories and essentials organized and within reach with this spa-worthy teak shower caddy. Crafted of solid teak wood in a natural wood grain finish, this design strikes an open oval-shaped silhouette. Three self-draining slatted shelves provide perfect platforms for everything from shampoos and soaps, to loofahs and razors, while crossbeam borders help keep their contents in place. Measuring 24.75" H x 12.75" W x 4.75" D overall, this self-hanging unit simply slides over your showerhead for effortless installation.