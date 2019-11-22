ASICS

Asics Women’s Gel-excite 4 Running Shoe

$70.00 $59.95

Buy Now Review It

100% Textile/Synthetic Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately Low-Top" from arch Rearfoot GEL Cushioning System: Attenuates shock during impact phase and allows for a smooth transition to midstance. Removable Sockliner: A sockliner which can be removed to accommodate a medical orthotic. AHAR Outsole: Acronym for ASICS High Abrasion Rubber. Placed in critical areas of the outsole for exceptional durability. Reflectivity: Contains reflective materials designed to enhance visibility during low light hours.