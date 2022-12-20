Girlfriend Collective

Ash Coco Scoop Bodysuit

$58.00 $40.60

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

No more tucking, retucking, or figuring out where to tuck. The Coco Scoop Bodysuit is designed to pair seamlessly with your favorite jeans, sweats, and shorts — and it might even inspire you to pick up ballet again. Made with our new ribbed FLOAT fabric, ooh. Made from 89% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 11% spandex Recyclable with ReGirlfriend Ultra-lightweight, stretchy ribbed fabric with a soft-to-the-touch feel Built-in support bra Scoop neck, low back silhouette, designed to be worn fitted to the body No closures (snap or otherwise) for a comfy, seamless feel To take care of it, machine wash cold and lay flat to dry. Please note colors may bleed at first, so always wash with like colors in cold water.