Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Men
Shoes
Ugg
Ascot Leather Slipper
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
This smartly designed slipper is shaped from exceptionally smooth leather and fitted with a smart rubber traction sole.
Need a few alternatives?
Ugg
Neumel Chukka Boot
BUY
$140.00
Nordstrom
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Ugg Men's Wainscott Flip Flop
BUY
$99.95
Amazon
Baffin
Patio Clog
BUY
C$49.99
Baffin
More from Ugg
Ugg
Wrangell Faux Fur Lined Smart Gloves
BUY
$49.97
$95.00
Nordstrom Rack
Ugg
Boot Guard
BUY
$45.00
Ugg
Ugg
Neumel Platform Zip
BUY
$149.95
Zappos
Ugg
Super Moc Slipper
BUY
$120.00
Nordstrom
More from Shoes
Ugg
Neumel Chukka Boot
BUY
$140.00
Nordstrom
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Ugg Men's Wainscott Flip Flop
BUY
$99.95
Amazon
Baffin
Patio Clog
BUY
C$49.99
Baffin
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted