The Ordinary

Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%

From The Ordinary comes this 12% Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution. Designed on the principles of brightening the complexion via clinical and trusted formulations, the solution boasts a stabilized and effective level of ascorbyl glucoside. Ascorbyl glucoside is a derivative of vitamin C that's water-soluble, providing fast absorption in the skin without stickiness or leftover residue. A hydrating treatment, the Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution is formulated in serum form and packed with beneficial vitamins. This concentrated formula is easy and comfortable to apply, and so is usable by a range of ages. Through the use of such vitamins, this product offers great antioxidant properties such as brightening dull skin tones and complexion. It also reduces the signs of wear and aging by smoothing out wrinkles and fine lines for a more youthful appearance. For beautiful skin that feels hydrated, radiant and renewed, apply a few drops of this solution all over your face in both the AM and PM. Always follow the application guidelines as stated on the product packaging, as not doing so can lead to skin sensitivity. Can be used alone or as part of a skincare routine.