Patagonia

Ascensionist Jacket For Alpine Climbing

$499.00

Lightweight, waterproof, breathable 3-layer GORE-TEX Active fabric featuring C-KNIT™ Backer Technology is soft, comfortable and built for moving fast Optimal Visibility Hood with laminated visor is helmet-compatible and two-way-adjustable to provide good visibility in poor conditions Exposed, watertight two-way pit zips provide ventilation; full-mobility sleeves let you reach without raising the body of the jacket Cuffs feature minimal self-fabric hook-and-loop closure; Cohaesive® embedded cord-lock system has two contact points at hem for intuitive, one-handed operation Minimal seams are reinforced with narrow seam tape for low bulk Two high handwarmer pockets with watertight zippers stay clear of a harness or pack waistbelt; one exterior welted, left-chest pocket with DWR (durable water repellent)-treated zipper; interior stretch catch-all pocket Concealed RECCO® reflector; Fair Trade Certified™ sewn 323 g (11.4 oz)