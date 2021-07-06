Asakuki

Asakuki 5-in-1 Premium Humidifier

$31.50

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

This ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is an amazing multifunction aromatherapy device unlike any other you've ever used. It features a large and easy to clean 300ml water tank, 7 different LED light colours, as well as a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water. Besides its uses in aromatherapy, this essential oil diffuser also functions as a humidifier.