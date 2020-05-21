Amerisleep

This is my primary bed. When I was living in a one bedroom apartment, I used to let my parents or in-laws sleep in the bed while I stayed on the couch. BOTH my parents and my in-laws loved this mattress so much that they both bought it as their primary bed at home. I recently just moved into a house and immediately repurchased the AS3 (formerly the Liberty) in a king size. I cannot recommend this mattress enough.