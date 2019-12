ModCloth

As Ruffles Ripple Maxi Dress

$129.00 $29.97

With each ebb, the gorgeously draping ruffles dancing down this midnight blue maxi dress make a new bystander fall in love with your style! Tastefully designed with a V-neckline, princess seams, and a defined waistline, this ModCloth-exclusive gown teems with sweetness.