See By Chloé

Aryel Embellished Textured-leather Pumps

$641.50

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes See By Chloé's 'Aryel' pumps are modeled on classic loafers - if you're a fan of the style, we carry a flat version with a collapsible-heel, too. They're made from soft textured-leather and embellished with a gold-tone chain. The 80mm block heels add lift but are still really comfortable.