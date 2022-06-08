United States
BHLDN x Free People
Arwen Maxi Dress
$298.00
At BHLDN
Introducing BHLDN x Free People,an all-dressed-in-white bridesmaid collection dreamt up alongside our sister brand. Romance abounds with this fully sheer, crocheted masterpiece - covered with head to toe, intricate stitch details. Note: Dress is unlined. If desired, dress can be styled with a slip of your choosing. By BHLDN x Free People This item is part of our limited edition BHLDN x Free People bridesmaids collection. Only available at BHLDN Style #69079499