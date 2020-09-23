AllModern

Arviso Sled Coffee Table

$229.99 $189.90

Your coffee table is an important touch for anchoring your living ensemble with a handy surface area that accents your room's style. So if you're looking for a glossy modern coffee table, consider a piece like this! Crafted from a sheet of clear tempered glass, this piece features waterfall edges for a sleek look at the foot of a sofa or armchair. Removable plastic feet are included to help keep both your floors and the table from scratch. WARNING: Risk of Shatter Associated with Glass Furniture. In rare instances, tempered glass furniture that is damaged by chips or scratches may break, seemingly of its own accord. Damage to the glass (not always visible) can get worse over time until it reaches a critical point when it may shatter. In the event of damage, this product is designed to shatter into lots of small granular pieces rather than large shards. This is a safety feature to reduce the risk of injury.