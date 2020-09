Artistic Weavers

Artistic Weavers Gaillard Rug

$145.99

Buy Now Review It

The simplistic yet compelling rugs from the Gaillard Collection effortlessly serve as the exemplar representation of modern decor. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polypropylene in Turkey, and has Low Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty.