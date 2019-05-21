Embryolisse

Artist Secret Smooth Radiant Complexion

£24.99

This booster skincare, which reduces the appearance of fatigue, is made with moisturizing* hyaluronic acid and natural polysaccharides, which plump up and smooth out the skin’s appearance. It provides an instant result of tightening, and a temporary lifting effect, reduces the appearance of fine lines and smoothes out features, to look visibly younger. Pearly and soft-focus pigments which provide an even and luminous glow. Alfalfa and lupin plant extracts help stimulate surface skin, firm up, promote elasticity, and reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. *the outer layers of the skin