Laura Mercier
Artist Eyelash Curler
$22.00
At Laura Mercier
The Artist Eyelash Curler is the ultimate tool for a wide-eyed effect. The unique wide angled curler is designed to lift and curl each and every lash. The double-handled grip provides optimal control to curl from the base of the lashes with a single squeeze. The silicone pads are engineered for optimal density providing a long lasting curling effect without damaging the lashes. This product comes with one replacement silicone pad.