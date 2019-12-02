KitchenAid

Artisan Tilt-head Stand Mixer With Food Grinder Attachment

$364.00 $239.99

Make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch with the KitchenAid artisan series 5 quart Tilt-Head stand mixer. This mixer also features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. It's Tilt-Head design allows for easy access to the bowl when adding ingredients. And, for even more versatility, simply attach the food grinder attachment to power hub to grind a variety of ingredients. The coarse grinding plate is great for grinding raw meats for burgers or meatloaf and combining ingredients for homemade salsa, while the fine grinding plate quickly grates hard cheeses and helps you make bread crumbs.