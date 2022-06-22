KitchenAid

Artisan Series Lavender Cream 5-quart Tilt-head Stand Mixer

Suit your kitchen décor with KitchenAid's classic, heavy-duty stand mixer in pastel lavender. The mixer's powerful motor handles heavy mixtures while the rugged transmission ensures constant power as the load increases. Ten-speed control provides settings from very slow to high. The stainless steel bowl has ergonomic handle that lock into the base and includes an easy-install pouring shield for adding ingredients. View all KitchenAid products KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Lavender Cream Stand Mixer. 9.3"Wx14.3"Dx14"H Enamel finish 325-watt motor Heavy-duty transmission10 speeds 5-quart polished stainless steel mixing bowl Includes flat beater, wire whip, clear pouring shield and dough hook Removable parts are dishwasher-safe, hand wash recommended for wire whip Item Number: KSM150PSLR Warranty Available View the manufacturer's warranty (PDF)