Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Threshold
Artificial Pothos Plant In Pot
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Threshold
Artificial Pothos Plant In Pot
BUY
$20.00
Target
Greendigs
Spider Plant In Fluted Ceramic Pot With Macramé Hanger
BUY
$44.99
Target
Bloomscape
Hedgehog Aloe
BUY
$39.00
Bloomscape
MAGIIN
Plant Terrarium Transparent Bulb Vase With Wooden Stand
BUY
£7.96
£9.37
Amazon
More from Threshold
Threshold
Coastal Wind And Lavender Ceramic Woodwick Candle
BUY
$12.00
Target
Threshold
Lavender & Vetiver Glass Candle
BUY
$10.00
Target
Threshold
Artificial Pothos Plant In Pot
BUY
$20.00
Target
Threshold
Polyresin Mini Table Lamp With Circle Base
BUY
$12.75
$17.00
Target
More from Plants
Threshold
Artificial Pothos Plant In Pot
BUY
$20.00
Target
Greendigs
Spider Plant In Fluted Ceramic Pot With Macramé Hanger
BUY
$44.99
Target
Project 62
21" X 23" Artificial Monstera Arrangement
BUY
$15.00
$25.00
Target
Homebase
Homebase Metal Watering Can 1l - Moss
BUY
£7.95
Homebase
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted