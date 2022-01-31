United States
Diptyque
Artichaut / Artichoke Candle 190g
£60.00
At Diptyque
diptyque celebrates Roses with Maurice Harris, the most exuberant of florists. For this occasion, the Maison has created a limited-edition collection brimming with fantasy, colour and scent. Expressing an unexpected accord of roses, the limited edition Artichaut/Artichoke Candle is part of Maurice's vibrant bouquet. An artichoke awaits harvesting, before its flower opens. Under its green, succulent leaves, it reveals a full, rounded heart with hints of iris. A vegetal impression with a floral sweetness. This product is a diptyque exclusive. Available only on diptyqueparis.com & in diptyque boutiques. Burning time : 60 hours