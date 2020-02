OldCutJewellery

Art Deco 14k White Gold Pearl & Diamond Ring

$1076.86 $861.49

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This ring features a delicate lustrous pearl surrounded by a cluster of single cut diamonds, giving the ring the appearance of a daisy. Both shank of the ring and the gallery with crown are executed in 14k white gold - that allows to maximize the sparkle and fire of the diamonds. Side rose cut